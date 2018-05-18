Robert J. Fasnacht joins Hawley Troxell

Robert J. Fasnacht has joined Hawley Troxell as a member of the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office. His practice will focus on banking, real estate transactions and litigation, construction liens, corporations and limited liability companies, business sale transactions, estate planning and unlawful detainers.

Fasnacht has practiced for 30 years in Coeur d’Alene, mostly as a sole practitioner. In 2005, he became a director, general counsel and corporate secretary for Pita Pit USA, Inc. In 2013, he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to engage in various roles, including executive vice president, COO, president and secretary for NanoFlex Power Corporation.

Fasnacht is a member of the Idaho State Bar and holds a juris doctorate degree from University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry-professional from University of Idaho.