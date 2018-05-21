Fisher’s Technology holds Boise Technology Show

Fisher’s Technology held its seventh annual Boise Technology Show on May 10 at Boise Centre East, featuring 17 seminars on business, leadership, non-profits, technology and healthcare.

Presenters included Sheli G and Kayla-Leah Rich (Women Ignite International), Ronda Conger (CBH Homes), Larry C Johnson (The Eight Principles), Justin Stuck (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Chris Freeman (Fisher’s Technology), Donald Reiman (Echelon Group), Steve Scranton (Washington Trust Bank), Jeet Kumar and Dan Puga (In Time Tec), Dan Harrington (NLP Secure), Josh Johnston (Kount), Teresa Jorgensen (Fisher’s Technology), Ron Price (Price Associates), Erin-Todd Hansen (Healthwise), Mike Rudolph (Fisher’s Technology), Tammy Adams (Chaosity LLC), Matt Klinger (Fiberpipe Data Centers), Reid Blackburn (Fisher’s Technology), Dr. Steve Robertson (Bluebridge Consulting Group), David Skibinski (SnapMD) and Dana Hamilton (Fisher’s Technology), and Bob Kustra (Boise State University).