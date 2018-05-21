Michael Curtis, Linda Kerby, Jacob Nitu join TitleOne

Michael Curtis has joined TitleOne as the new office administrator in the company’s Meridian office.He has nine years of customer service experience and additional experience in sales, project management, and marketing. Curtis holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Idaho.

Linda Kerby has joined TitleOne as a title assistant. She will be splitting her time between the company’s Boise and Nampa offices, focusing on typing policies. Kerby has been in the title industry for 40 years and she used to have her own business, Hyper-Typer.

Jacob Nitu has re-joined TitleOne as the new office administrator in the company’s Eagle office. He worked previously as a delivery specialist, but will focus on customer service and office management in his new role. Nitu has three years of experience in the real estate, mortgage, title, and escrow industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boise State University.