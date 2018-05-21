Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Spring chinook numbers on Snake, Columbia rivers improving (access required)

Spring chinook numbers on Snake, Columbia rivers improving (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 21, 2018 0

Spring chinook counts in the Snake and Columbia rivers are improving after a late start to this year's run, but fishery managers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington are still unsure how strong the final run will be. Flows on the lower Columbia River have surged in recent weeks and may be the reason for a dip ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo