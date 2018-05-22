Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / A funny thing happened after we emerged from the recession (access required)

A funny thing happened after we emerged from the recession (access required)

By: Jeff Huhn May 22, 2018 0

Responding to the constant predictions of rising interest rates has been like hitting the snooze button on a Monday morning. For commercial property borrowers, this may now be the time get up, hit the showers, and rush into work before the boss arrives. The US economy officially exited the Great Recession in June of 2009. At ...

About Jeff Huhn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo