Lawsuit seeks repayment of fees charged by Idaho schools

Lawsuit seeks repayment of fees charged by Idaho schools

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2018 0

A Boise classroom. Attorney Robert Huntley has filed a class-action suit seeking repayment of fees that many Idaho schools charge students for classes. File photo.

A class-action lawsuit is seeking the repayment of fees that many Idaho public schools charge students for classes, supplies and activities.

The Idaho Statesman reports the lawsuit filed earlier in May in federal court claims the fees amount “a form of coercion to pay for essential and normal elements of a free public education.”

The lawsuit seeks the repayment of all fees that Idaho school districts have collected since October 2012. The suit estimates that districts charge about $20 million in fees each year.

The suit claims the fees affect students in selecting courses and students face pressure from peers if they cannot afford the fees.

Attorney Robert Huntley says the suit aims to spur lawmakers to properly fund schools.

