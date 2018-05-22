Ward Duft and Jill Watterson form marketing agency Duft Watterson

Ward Duft and Jill Watterson have started a new marketing agency, Duft Watterson, in downtown Boise, with an office in the San Francisco Bay area.

Ward Duft is the CEO and partner at Duft Watterson. Duft started his career in marketing as a copywriter for Eddie Bauer in Seattle, and since then has worked in copywriting and brand strategy for companies such as Disney Resorts, Westin Hotels, Eidos, Blue Cross, Amtrak, Boost Mobile, eBay, HP, Intel, Netflix, Nordstrom, Verizon Wireless and WaTrust. Duft attended Duke University. He joined Duft Watterson from Stoltz Marketing Group.

Jill Watterson is the COO and partner at Duft Watterson, as well as the director of client services and a key marketing strategist. Watterson has worked at Eddie Bauer, Power Engineers and Balihoo. For 10 years she worked on the agency side with clients such as Blue Cross of Idaho, Atlas Holdings, Lucky Bums, Shore Lodge, and University of Idaho. She also sits on the board of FACES of Hope Foundation. She is a graduate of University of Idaho.