Emily Nicholas joins Mountain Waterworks as a staff engineer

Emily Nicholas joins Mountain Waterworks as a staff engineer

May 23, 2018

Emily Nicholas has joined Mountain Waterworks as a staff engineer in Boise. Her work includes designing and planning for multiple municipal and private water and wastewater projects in Idaho. Previously, she worked as a certified wastewater treatment operator in Colorado. Prior to this Nicholas worked as a production enhancement engineer for Halliburton. Her experience ranges from managing hydraulic fracturing operations in the Powder River Basin to designing and operating a conventional wastewater treatment system for beneficial reuse of industrial wastewater.

She holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Colorado School of Mines.

