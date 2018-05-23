Quantcast
Kristin Diggs, Anders Erickson, Jordan Salo promoted at Eide Bailly

By: IBR Staff May 23, 2018 0

Kristin Diggs

Kristin Diggs has been promoted to partner at Eide Bailly. She provides public accounting services and also plays an active role in the audits of federal awards in both the governmental and nonprofit sectors. She has experience in the governmental and higher education industries and often speaks and trains on government and single audit topics. She works out of Eide Bailly’s Boise office.

Anders Erickson

Anders Erickson has been promoted to principal, and is director of the Eide Bailly cybersecurity services team. He has five years of experience and works out of Eide Bailly’s Boise office.

Jordan Salo

Jordan Salo has been promoted to partner at Eide Bailly. He provides full-cycle business tax solutions focused on closely held companies. His practice encompasses planning and compliance from entity formation through final business transition, coupled with personal tax consulting. He has 12 years of experience and works out of Eide Bailly’s Boise office.

