Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / David Moore, Kelly Newell, Tom Stilinovich join First Federal Bank as mortgage loan officers

David Moore, Kelly Newell, Tom Stilinovich join First Federal Bank as mortgage loan officers

By: IBR Staff May 24, 2018 0

David Moore

David Moore, Kelly Newell, and Tom Stilinovich have joined First Federal Bank as mortgage loan officers in the Treasure Valley lending office.

Kelly Newell

Moore has 26 years of experience in retail banking. He is a member of the Caldwell Nampa Chamber of Commerce, the Caldwell and Nampa board of realtors, and the Canyon County Women’s Council.

Newell has been in the mortgage and lending business for 25 years. Prior to that, she was a licensed real estate agent.

Tom Stilinovich

Stilinovich has worked in the lending industry since 1994.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo