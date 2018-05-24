David Moore, Kelly Newell, Tom Stilinovich join First Federal Bank as mortgage loan officers

David Moore, Kelly Newell, and Tom Stilinovich have joined First Federal Bank as mortgage loan officers in the Treasure Valley lending office.

Moore has 26 years of experience in retail banking. He is a member of the Caldwell Nampa Chamber of Commerce, the Caldwell and Nampa board of realtors, and the Canyon County Women’s Council.

Newell has been in the mortgage and lending business for 25 years. Prior to that, she was a licensed real estate agent.

Stilinovich has worked in the lending industry since 1994.