Impact acquires three more companies

Impact Group, which has been on an acquisition tear since 2016, has acquired three more companies in the Midwest, which are intended to help the Boise-based grocery broker expand its presence in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as in mass retail such as Target stores.

The company bought Impact Sales & Associates, Ritt-Beyer & Weir (RBW), and WJ Pence for an undisclosed price. In addition, as Impact Sales & Associates and RBW have partnered with Mueller Yurgae Associates, a locally-focused Midwest agency, Impact Group and MYA are forming a strategic partnership to continue to serve clients and customers in the Midwest, though it will remain an independent business.

The acquisitions add 125 employees to the company. Over the past four years, Impact’s nine acquisitions have increased the number of employees from 10 to 820, about 35 of which are in Boise.

Other recent acquisitions include Mingerink & Associates, which let the organization expand into Michigan, and Wildfire Sales and Epic Natural Sales, which let Impact expand into the Northeast and Southeast. Such acquisitions are increasingly playing a role in the grocery broker space, according to Bill Bishop, chief architect of Brick Meets Click, a retail grocery consultant.

The company said in April that it expected to acquire more companies before the end of the year, including the West, Northeast, and Southeast.

Impact works with consumer packaged goods brands such as Amy’s, KIND, and Organic Valley, and grocery retailers such as Kroger and Albertson’s. It is responsible for sales and marketing and merchandising for particular geographies or trades, including placement on grocery shelves, promotion and marketing strategies, and positioning, as well as the client management back-end responsibility.