Lisa Sánchez appointed to Serve Idaho

Lisa Sánchez has been appointed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to Serve Idaho, the governor’s commission on service and volunteerism. Sánchez is a Boise City Council member and serves as the liaison to the Public Works Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners. She works as a bilingual case coordinator with the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Sánchez previously worked with the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council as a membership and marketing specialist and as a civil rights investigator with the Idaho Human Rights Commission. She is actively engaged as a volunteer, serving as a board member for the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage and is a member of the Boise State University Alumni Association – Latino Chapter.