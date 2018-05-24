Porter Casdorph and Bailey Ray join TitleOne

Quantcast
May 24, 2018

Porter Casdorph

Porter Casdorph has joined TitleOne as a delivery specialist for the company’s Magic Valley offices. He attends Utah State University and has  work and education experience in agribusiness. In his new role, Casdorph will focus on customer service and sales.

Bailey Ray

Bailey Ray has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Twin Falls office. She attends Montana State University and has previous customer service experience. In her new role, Ray will focus on office management and customer service.

