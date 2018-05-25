Quantcast
At College of Western Idaho graduation, smiles and a record number of degrees and certificates

By: Fiona Montagne May 25, 2018 0

A record number of students received diplomas from College of Western this spring. The school had nearly 2,000 degree and certificate candidates this year. All photos by Fiona Montagne.
A selfie before the ceremony
Amy Ramirez, a criminal justice major

Help with a mortarboard
Joetta Julugeh, a teaching major
Jessica Babauta (left and Oscar Correa, both criminal justice majors

Sa Nayou, a liberal arts and sciences major
The College of Western Idaho welcomed its first students in 2008.
The 10-year-old CWI now serves 30,000 degree and non-degree students each year. Based on the Treasure Valley’s rapid population growth, school officials expect that number to reach 40,000 by 2040.

The number of dual-credit students who received an Associates of Arts degree has tripled at CWI in the last year, from 10 to 32.

Montana Keating, an English major
Graduation speaker Sheri Hansen. Hansen graduated from CWI with an associate of arts degree in business and is headed for a BS degree this fall at Northwest Nazarene University, where she plans to pursue a double major in business administration and accounting.

CWI’s spring 2018 graduates included 32 dual credit graduates, nearly 500 GED candidates, and 485 graduates with honors. The youngest graduate was 17, and the oldest 66. More than 1,500 degrees and certificates were awarded.
CWI President Bert Glandin (left) has been president of CWI since 2009.
(left to right) Ashley Holland, a liberal arts major, with Abigail Blair, a political science major, and Marisa Stewart, a double major in political science and liberal arts



