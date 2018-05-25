Officials work to ensure existence of caribou population

Officials say the existence of the two southernmost populations of woodland caribou is in danger.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Bart George with the Kalispel Tribe at Usk said the next step to boost the population —which includes seven animals, three in the southern Selkirk Mountains and four across the valley in the Purcell Mountains — is not known.

George said the two populations don’t mix. The three-cow population in the Selkirk spends more time on the Idaho side of the international border with Canada than the neighboring Purcell herd, which comprises three bulls and one cow.

Biologists had planned to herd the cows into birthing pens where they could calve and raise their young, but that plan was discarded when pregnancy tests of three cows that biologists hoped would reproduce came back negative.