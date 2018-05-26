Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Suit to proceed in upstate New York against former Idaho jet boat owner (access required)

Suit to proceed in upstate New York against former Idaho jet boat owner

By: Bennett Loudon May 26, 2018 0

A lawsuit against a company that gives jet boat rides on the Niagara River will likely move forward after a federal magistrate judge recommended dismissing only part of the complaint. 'Plaintiffs Sarah and Scott Witkowski initially filed a suit in state Supreme Court in Erie County, N.Y. against Niagara Jet Adventures LLC, but the case was ...

