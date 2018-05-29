Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Portland seeks to cross threshold with strict house size limits (access required)

Portland seeks to cross threshold with strict house size limits (access required)

By: Garrett Stephenson May 29, 2018 0

On May 8, the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission held its first hearing on the Residential Infill Project, which includes strict size limits for single-family homes that can be built or remodeled in most areas of the city. To that end, the city’s proposal would limit house size to 50 percent of lot square footage, ...

About Garrett Stephenson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo