Tricia Phillips joins Kount as senior vice president of product and strategy

Tricia Phillips has joined Kount as senior vice president of product and strategy. Phillips has worked in executive roles in product strategy and management, fraud operations, and client services for ecommerce retailers, payment management and fraud prevention service providers, and a major credit card brand. She most recently was a research director at Gartner, where she focused on fraud detection and identity solutions.
