Village Cinema 15 plans to go luxe with renovation and expansion (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 30, 2018 0

Village Cinema 15 at the Village at Meridian will replace all its seats over the next six or seven months. All the new seats will be full leather electric recliners, which will reduce the seating in each theater by about half. The large 300-seat auditorium will have about 180 seats, said James Howard, director of project ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

