Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza/Trolley Square getting ready to spark downtown (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 31, 2018 0

The 11-screen Luxe Reel Theatre will be the first attraction to open for the redeveloped destination downtown that Caldwell is creating with the adjacent Trolley Square and Indian Creek Plaza. Construction for the 33,000-square-foot movie complex at Trolley Square is set to wrap up June 8 with Luxe Reel Theatre expected to open  sometime in June. The ...

