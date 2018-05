Fork and ÀLAVITA restaurants have doubled their donation from $5,000 to $10,000 to support Idaho nonprofits. The restaurants awarded $5,000 to Metro Meals on Wheels, $2,500 to Autism Society Treasure Valley, and $2,500 to Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living. Fork and ÀLAVITA used a nomination and voting process to choose the nonprofits that would receive donations from their Corkage for Community Fund.