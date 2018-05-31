Quantcast
Home / News / Rising Canyon County land prices threaten agriculture (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 31, 2018 0

Agriculture land in rural Canyon County is becoming too expensive to farm. That’s a problem, because agriculture contributes $3 billion to Idaho’s economy, making up 5 percent of the total state gross domestic product. In fact, Idaho ranks No. 4 in the U.S. for reliance on agriculture as percentage of its gross domestic product, according to ...

