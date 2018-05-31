The Hill opens 22.5 acre campus and holds ribbon-cutting for the South Meridian Family YMCA

The Hill held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25 to commemorate the official opening of the 22.5-acre campus in Meridian. The Hill is the result of a collaboration between five partner organizations: the Treasure Valley YMCA, St. Luke’s Health System, the City of Meridian, West Ada School District and the Meridian Library.

The Hill campus was named after the family who donated a portion of their farmland to the project, Marti Hill and Dixie Cook. The City of Meridian recognized them at a May 25 ceremony with a City Legacy Award.