The Hill opens 22.5 acre campus and holds ribbon-cutting for the South Meridian Family YMCA

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2018 0

Students from Hillsdale Elementary School attend the ribbon cutting for the South Meridian Family YMCA along with project partners and supporters on May 25. Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.

The Hill held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25 to commemorate the official opening of the 22.5-acre campus in Meridian. The Hill is the result of a collaboration between five partner organizations: the Treasure Valley YMCA, St. Luke’s Health System, the City of Meridian, West Ada School District and the Meridian Library.

The Hill campus was named after the family who donated a portion of their farmland to the project, Marti Hill and Dixie Cook. The City of Meridian recognized them at a May 25 ceremony with a City Legacy Award.

