Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Workforce housing on the way at Ash and River streets (access required)

Workforce housing on the way at Ash and River streets (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 31, 2018 0

Foundation work started in mid-April on a 34-unit, two-structure workforce housing complex off River and Ash streets in downtown Boise. Eugene, Oregon,-based deChase Miksis, headed by Dean Papé in Boise, and prominent Portland developer Mark Edlen took up the challenge from the Capital City Development Corp. to build workforce housing on an oddly configured .71 acre ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo