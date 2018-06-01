Quantcast
Developers of The Fowler apartments now want to add The Cartee apartments

By: Teya Vitu June 1, 2018 0

The Fowler, Local Construct’s newly built apartment building at Fifth and Broad streets. The company plans to build a similar structure one block over at Fourth and Broad streets. Photo by Pete Grady.

The team that built the 159-unit The Fowler apartments at Fifth and Broad streets that opened in March now is in the initial phases of adding a companion mixed-use housing project one block over.

LocalConstruct of Los Angeles on May 29 applied for a zoning change to build a seven- or eight-story apartment project now called The Cartee with structure parking at Fourth and Broad streets. The application cites “a very similar use” to the Fowler, which has apartments and a street-level coffee shop and pizza restaurant.

LocalConstruct is asking to change the R-ODD residential office zoning to C-5DD central business zoning.

The Cartee, like the Fowler, would have a garage within the building and the building right up to the sidewalk “to create a contemporary urban experience downtown,” LocalConstruct director of construction Patrick Boel wrote in the application.

 

