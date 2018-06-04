Anne Mueller joins Ballet Idaho as rehearsal director

Anne Mueller has joined Ballet Idaho as rehearsal director. Mueller danced with the Oregon Ballet Theatre (OBT) 1996 to 2011 and Alabama Ballet for three seasons prior. She became artistic coordinator for OBT while continuing to perform, and later served as director of artistic operations and interim artistic director. In 2015, she joined the staff at the Portland Ballet as co-artistic director where she launched and led the school’s pre-professional training program. She continues to hold a position at The Portland Ballet as Resident Choreographer.

Mueller received her training from Dame Sonia Arova and Thor Sutowski at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, The Washington School of Ballet, and The Kirov Academy.