Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Brian Crowley and Hailey Townsend join COMPASS

Brian Crowley and Hailey Townsend join COMPASS

By: IBR Staff June 4, 2018 0

Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley has joined the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) as an assistant planner. Crowley is part of COMPASS’ technical services team, working with GIS data and related projects. He holds a degree in environmental studies from Boise State University as well as a certificate in  GIS from Michigan State University.

Hailey Townsend

Hailey Townsend has joined COMPASS as a communication assistant. Townsend is responsible for maintaining the agency’s website and social media platforms, managing logistics for education events and public meetings, and assisting in soliciting public input on COMPASS plans and programs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University and certificates in public relations and business.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo