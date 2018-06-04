Quantcast
McCain Foods progressing with nearly 200,000-square-foot Burley expansion

By: Teya Vitu June 4, 2018 0

McCain Foods is in the middle of a $200 million expansion that will add a third production line to the company's frozen French fry manufacturing plant. The 193,000-square-foot expansion will add about 180 employees to the about 530 employees now in place, McCain spokesman Bill Bartlett said. Construction started in February after McCain announced the expansion in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

