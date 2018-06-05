Don Zebe, Jared Zebe, Teri Atkinson join Colliers International in Pocatello

Don Zebe and Jared Zebe have joined the Colliers International Idaho Brokerage Services team and will be based at Colliers new Pocatello office. Don Zebe has 15 years of experience in commercial real estate. Jared Zebe has been in the industry for four years, having previously worked as a personal financial advisor.

Teri Atkinson has joined the Boise office and will be assisting Don and Jared Zebe as their brokerage assistant. Atkinson has 25 years of training and experience in the commercial real estate and title and escrow industries, with an additional five years of experience in the construction industry. Prior to joining Colliers International, Atkinson was an office manager at Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors.