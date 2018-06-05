Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Primary Health second Caldwell clinic launches College Marketplace (access required)

Primary Health second Caldwell clinic launches College Marketplace (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 5, 2018 0

Boise-based Primary Health Medical Group will begin construction on its second Caldwell clinic in mid-July as the first announced tenant for the new College Marketplace retail center. The structure will be the 21st Treasure Valley combination primary care/urgent care clinic for Primary Health, which has opened five clinics in the past two years at Ten Mile ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo