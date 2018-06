Brett Myron has been promoted to president of PETRA. Myron will fill the position of president previously held by Jerry Frank, who has served as president and CEO and will continue to serve as CEO.

Myron has 24 years of industry experience in California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. He joined PETRA as a project manager in 2005 and most recently served as executive vice president of Idaho operations. He holds a degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.