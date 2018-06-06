Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher June 6, 2018 0

Government IT departments are increasingly the target of cybersecurity attacks that not only put the public’s personally identifiable information at risk but can cost taxpayers money. “It’s a huge problem,” said Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who served as chairman of a task force that recommended the creation of a state office of cybersecurity. “All the municipalities ...

