Max Moreno is the new COO and general manager of Hillcrest Country Club

Max Moreno has been selected as the new chief operating officer and general manager of Hillcrest Country Club. He accepted the position after Norris Sturgeon, who was general manager at Hillcrest for 28 years, retired in December 2017.

Moreno previously served as the COO and general manager of Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is a certified club manager and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. Ambrose University.