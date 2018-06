Mike Kettner, Paul Lyons join The Stover Group’s engineering staff

Mike Kettner has joined The Stover Group’s engineering staff at the company’s new Meridian office as senior engineer. His experience includes working for Micron Technology as a facilities engineer, for Exterran Energy Solutions as a process development engineer, and as an independent consulting engineer for Makoshika Enterprises.

Paul Lyons has joined The Stover Group’s engineering staff at the Meridian office as design administrator. Lyons previously worked as a designer supervisor at Diversified Fluid Solutions, as a mechanical designer for Micron Technology’s facilities engineering department, and as an independent contractor for a Boise small business.