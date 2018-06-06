Quantcast
Orchard Lofts in Nampa readies 36 apartments for August opening (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 6, 2018 0

Orchard Lofts, one of the few three-story apartment complexes in Nampa, is expected to open in August with pre-leasing starting in the second half of June, owner Dean Anderson said. Anderson three years ago bought the 1.7-acre Orchard Avenue property just off Caldwell Boulevard and he has been working it ever since, first demolishing an existing ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

