Trevor Young joins Mountain West Bank as vice president and commercial lending manager

By: IBR Staff June 6, 2018 0

Trevor Young has joined Mountain West Bank as vice president and commercial lending manager. He leads a team of commercial lenders, credit analysts, and commercial loan assistants in the Coeur d’Alene area. Young previously at US Bank’s downtown Coeur d’Alene branch as a commercial relationship manager. Prior to that, he worked as a branch manager for Sterling Bank and as a commercial real estate agent at Century 21 Commercial in Coeur d’Alene and Bennett & Associates in Moscow.

Young holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration from University of Idaho.

