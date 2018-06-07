Quantcast
Angel Capital Association holds Northwest regional meeting in Boise

By: IBR Staff June 7, 2018 0

(l-r) Marianne Hudson, executive director of the Angel Capital Association; Boise entrepreneur Meg Carlson; Teadora CEO Valeria Cole; and Linda Smith, chair of the ACA and member of the Sierra Angels, spoke at a panel discussion moderated by Jolene Anderson, chapter president of the Boise/Sun Valley Keiretsu Forum. Photo by Anne Wallace Allen. 

The Angel Capital Association held its Northwest regional meeting in Boise on June 6 and June 7.

The meeting, held at JUMP in downtown Boise, was jointly sponsored by the Angel Capital Association  and the Boise Angel Alliance and included a luncheon June 6 on angel investing and entrepreneurial success for women. That event was provided by the Boise Angel Alliance and the Boise/Sun Valley Keiretsu Forum.

