Angel Capital Association holds Northwest regional meeting in Boise
By: IBR Staff
June 7, 2018
8:35 pm Thu, June 7, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Marianne Hudson, executive director of the Angel Capital Association; Boise entrepreneur Meg Carlson; Teadora CEO Valeria Cole; and Linda Smith, chair of the ACA and member of the Sierra Angels, spoke at a panel discussion moderated by Jolene Anderson, chapter president of the Boise/Sun Valley Keiretsu Forum. Photo by Anne Wallace Allen.
The Angel Capital Association held its Northwest regional meeting in Boise on June 6 and June 7.
The meeting, held at JUMP in downtown Boise, was jointly sponsored by the Angel Capital Association and the Boise Angel Alliance and included a luncheon June 6 on angel investing and entrepreneurial success for women. That event was provided by the Boise Angel Alliance and the Boise/Sun Valley Keiretsu Forum.