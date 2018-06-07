Boise officials to seek restitution if fireworks spark blaze

The Boise Fire Department says it will seek restitution from the vendors and the users if illegal aerial fireworks spark a blaze in the city.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the department intends to work with police to investigate should a fire begin and part of that process will include determining where the fireworks originated.

Fire Chief Dennis Doan says the illegal fireworks have been sold in the past in neighboring areas. The department will seek prosecution even if the sale occurred outside Boise or Ada County.

Under state law, fireworks that leave the ground or shoot sparks more than 20 feet (6 meters) in the air are prohibited. Some vendors have continued to sell such fireworks by requiring customers to sign an agreement to not use them within the state.

