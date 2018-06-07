Quantcast
Idaho may get $90 million to widen I-84 in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 7, 2018 0

A $90.24 million federal grant may come Idaho’s way to fund a large share of widening Interstate 84 in Nampa. The Idaho Transportation Department and Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho were notified that the region was in line for the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant to widen a 2.8 section of I-4 between the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

