Jason Meyerhoeffer named chairman for Idaho Business for Education’s south-central region

Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank in Twin Falls, has accepted the role of chairman for Idaho Business for Education’s south-central region.

Meyerhoeffer has been involved in the southern Idaho business community for 25 years and serves on the boards of Business Plus, Inc. and the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization. He also serves on the boards of the Idaho Bankers Association and Idaho Community Bankers Association.

Meyerhoeffer is a graduate of the University of Arizona, the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and Wharton’s Executive Leadership Program.