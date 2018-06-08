Inaugural Icon award honorees represent a range of professions

What makes someone iconic? Idaho Business Review is recognizing 16 community leaders who fit that description with its newest award, Icon.

The honor – open to those age 50 and over – celebrates a track record of professional success and community service. IBR’s inaugural Icon award winners represent a diverse mix of industries, including banking, healthcare, entrepreneurship, law, technology and the arts.

The 16 professionals who were selected will be featured in the 2018 Icon publication and recognized at a gala on Aug. 7 at the Boise Centre East.

To qualify, each Icon winner was nominated and submitted an application.

Tracey Stone, recruitment and marketing manager at MassMutual Idaho, served as a judge and said the scoring process was “no easy task.”

“Every candidate I reviewed is accomplished, admired and exemplary in the business community,” said Stone, an IBR Women of the Year honoree. “Each one should be receiving recognition as a leader in our state! It makes me want to put my work boots back on and go make a difference too!”

Laura Smith, director of public relations for Idaho Central Credit Union, was also impressed with the contenders.

“I felt like I really got to know these individuals as I read their applications!” said Stone, another IBR Women of the Year winner. “Their true genius and everything they have done to give back to their community is overwhelming!”

The public is invited to celebrate with this year’s honorees at a reception and awards event on August 7 at 4:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre East. Click here to purchase tickets for the inaugural Icon awards event.

2018 IBR ICON AWARD HONOREES

• Doug Armstong, president and general manager, KTVB channel 7 NBC (retired)

• Lauri Beck, president and CEO, Insurance Network America

• Charles Fee, producing artistic director, Idaho Shakespeare Festival

• Kent Hanway, president, CSHQA

• Dwight Johnson, state administrator, Idaho Career & Technical Education

• Norris Krueger, founder, Entrepreneurship Northwest

• Jean Lockhart, COO, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

• Gary Mahn, CEO and owner, Fisher’s Technology, Inc. (retired)

• Connie Miller, president and CEO, Icon Credit Union

• David C. Pate, president and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System

• Rob Perez, Idaho regional president, First Interstate Bank

• Rick Ritter, lab director, New Ventures Lab

• Faisal Shah, CEO, AppDetex

• Cathy Silak, attorney of counsel, Hawley Troxell

• Russ Stoddard, president and founder, Oliver Russell

• Kelly Wood, founder, Wood Financial Group