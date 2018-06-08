Quantcast
Roundup 6.8.18

June 8, 2018

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity extended a 17,986-square-foot lease at 10537 W. Overland Road in Boise. Mike Christensen and Brook Blakeslee of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Christine M. Thomas purchased 2,876 square feet at 123 N. Yale St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Peña and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the seller. David Andrews ...

