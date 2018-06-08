Virginia Aulin joins Create Common Good’s board of directors

Virginia Aulin has joined the board of directors for Create Common Good. Aulin’s career began in Ottawa, Canada as a legislative assistant to a member of Parliament. She has since led human resources, public relations and government affairs for corporations in the United States and Canada. She has been on the boards for the Responsible Business Initiative for Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics, United Way for the BC Lower Mainland, the Marmot Recovery Foundation and the Vancouver International Writers Festival.

Aulin holds a master’s degree in international relations from Oxford University, a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Western Ontario and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of British Columbia.