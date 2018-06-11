Makenna Bradley, Monica Mulder, Katie Vlnar join TitleOne

Makenna Bradley has joined TitleOne as the office administrator in the company’s Nampa office. Bradley has experience in the real estate industry and spent several years in the hospitality and service industry.

Monica Mulder has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She previously worked as an office assistant at Tree Top Ranches’ corporate office. She holds a degree in biology from the College of Idaho.

Katie Vlnar has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 15 years of title and escrow experience, having previously worked for ServiceLink in California.