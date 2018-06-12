HomeGoods opens second Idaho store in Twin Falls

HomeGoods will be the latest national retailer to grace the Twin Falls shopping scene as the store opens June 24 at the Canyon Park East shopping center.

The store will be only the second in Idaho for HomeGoods; it has had a store in Boise since 2009. HomeGoods has more than 650 stores.

HomeGoods joins a string of national retailers and restaurants that have entered Twin Falls in recent years at Magic Valley Mall, Canyon Park East and Canyon Park West, all owned by Woodbury Corp.

New retailers in Twin Falls include Dicks Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Downeast Home, Ulta Beauty, Charming Charley, Petco, Ross, Mens Wearhouse, Sleep Number, Mattress Firm, Habit Burger, Sports Clips, Blaze Pizza, Noodles & Company, Hobby Lobby, Torrid, Olive Garden, Costa Vida and Eyemart Express.

HomeGoods fills an 18,211-square-foot space vacated by Old Navy.

HomeGoods will have about 65 full- and part-time employees.

“All this new retail speaks volumes to the kind of growth we are seeing here,” said Megan Beyer, Twin Falls regional manager for the Idaho Department of Labor. “We need the HomeGoods to fill the houses we are building.”

The Twin Falls population has increased 11.1 percent since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This meshes with the hiring events Beyer stages several times a year.

“We get people from California, Wyoming, all over the United States,” she said.