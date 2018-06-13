Quantcast
Boise State financial technology startup raises $200,000 (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 13, 2018 0

An Eagle startup has raised $200,000 as part of a new program at Boise State University intended to support Idaho’s entrepreneurial community. SpriteRE, founded in April, helps match online consumers with digital lenders and expedite that process using artificial intelligence, said CEO Adam Stein. “Digital lenders acquire hundreds or thousands of records,” meaning that acquisition costs for ...

