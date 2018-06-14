Justin Bilbrey, Bailey Burdue, Morgan Driever join T-O Engineers

Justin Bilbrey has joined T-O Engineers as a staff engineer in the Boise office. Bilbrey previously worked as a foreman for five years with a construction company in Phoenix, Arizona. He holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho.

Bailey Burdue has joined the Boise office as a staff engineer. Burdue previously worked as an intern at GM Motor company, helping maintain environmental compliance. She holds a degree in environmental engineering from Ohio State University.

Morgan Driever has joined the Meridian office as a staff engineer. Driever previously worked as a surveyor, including surveying on airports. He holds a degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University.