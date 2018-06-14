Premier Technology adds 70,000 square feet in Blackfoot

A Premier Technology Inc. expansion adds 70,000 square feet to the 250,000-square-foot Premier custom manufacturing plant in Blackfoot.

The space will be filled with the latest in high-speed metal processing equipment. The equipment accounts for about $9 million in the $15 million expansion cost, said Douglas Sayer, Premier Technology’s chief business officer and co-owner.

“It will increase our efficiency and quadruple our capacity,” Sayer said. “This is the first phase of a three-phase expansion.”

The dimensions and timing for the next phases is contingent on landing new contracts, he said.

Premier Technology custom manufactures “large one-off projects” for a wide range of industry and government agencies including commercial nuclear power, nuclear medicine, mining, food processing and U.S. Department of Energy waste remediation.

The company is vertically integrated with in-house design, engineering, electrical, machining, manufacturing and painting. Sayer noted the only thing the company does not do is truck its products away.

Infrastructure work started in mid-May and installation of the prefabricated building will follow.

“We need to have most of it finished by the end of the year,” he said.

The project has no architect and Premier Technology is its own general contractor, though Steel Vision of Rigby will erect the structure.

Premier Technology has expanded several times since it was established in 1996 in 5,000 square feet in Pocatello. It has since added 24,000 square feet. The company built a 120,000-square-foot plant in Blackfoot in 2006 and 2007 and added another 130,000 square feet in 2010.

Premier Technology is the third-largest private employer in Blackfoot, poised to become the second largest, Mayor Marc Carroll said.

“Premier has just been growing ever since they came to Blackfoot 10 years ago,” Carroll said.

Premier Technology has 300 employees and is in the process of adding 150 employees. The move to Blackfoot allowed the company to spread its reach with some employees living in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The company is family owned with Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence awardee Shelly Sayer the majority owner, CEO and chief financial officer. Her husband, Douglas, and other family members own the rest of the company.

The private company does not release its annual revenues.