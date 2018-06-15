Darren Schuldheiss promoted to senior vice president and Boise branch manager at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Darren Schuldheiss has been promoted at D.A. Davidson & Co. to senior vice president, financial advisor and branch manager of the Boise office. Schuldheiss previously worked as a financial advisor with D.A. Davidson starting in 2003 in Kalispell, Montana and has since held roles of increasing leadership and responsibility. Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, he served as the market president for Idaho and sales leader of KeyBank and served as the northwest regional manager for Genworth Private Asset Management in Seattle, Washington.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana and has earned the Certified Wealth Strategist designation.