Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 6.15.18 (access required)

Roundup 6.15.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 15, 2018 0

Ascension Dance leased 2,367 square feet at 8013 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. National Compliance Services LLC leased 1,521 square feet at 9448 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Peña and Bryant Jones facilitated the transaction. Mesh Software, LLC leased 204 square feet at 704 Blaine St., ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo